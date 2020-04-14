My Web Times Obituaries
Genevieve L. Walter

Genevieve L. Walter Obituary
Genevieve L. Walter

Born: October 25, 1922; in Seneca, IL

Died: April 10, 2020; in Streator, IL

Genevieve L. Walter, 97, of Streator passed away Friday, April 10, 2020 at Heritage Health Therapy and Senior Care, Streator.

Due to the recent State guidelines set in place regarding the Covid-19 Coronavirus, the Funeral services will be private. You can, and are encouraged to leave a condolence for the family at www.solontelford.com.

Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park, Streator.

Born October 25, 1922 in Seneca she was the daughter of Roy and Esther (Anderson) Bennett. She married Leslie G. Walter on August 6, 1942 in Morris, Illinois. He preceded her in death on September 9, 2010.

She is survived by daughters, Carol (William) Allison of Streator and Vickie (Ralph) Klein of Streator; grandchildren, Jeffrey (Ginger) Walter of Manville and Ryan (Laurie) Klein of Streator; great grandchildren, Kassidy Walter, Kaitlyn Walter, Braxton Klein and Gracen Klein; and a sister, Grace Ward of Seneca; nieces and nephews also survive.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a son, Joe Walter; a grandson, Michael Klein; sisters, Sadie Fowler, Esther Redman, Alice Downey, Edna Thompson, Anna Decker and Bessie Bennett; and brothers, George, Leroy and Henry Bennett.

Born and raised in Seneca she attended Seneca schools. She lived most of her lifetime in Streator.

She was a homemaker through the years.

You may leave a condolence for the family at www.solontelford.com
