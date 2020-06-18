Genevieve Leskanich
Born: September 12, 1922
Died: June 10, 2020
Genevieve Leskanich, age 97, passed away peacefully on June 10, 2020 at Manor Care, Chevy Chase, MD. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:30am Friday, June 19th at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, Streator, Illinois. Funeral Services will be private.
Burial will be in St. Stephens Cemetery, Streator. Pallbearers will be: Mark Leskanich, Ed Leskanich, Zak Leskanich, Luke Leskanich, Brett Baumrucker, Randy Baumrucker.
Born September 12, 1922 in Streator, she was the daughter of George and Mary (Sember) Leskanich Sr.. She is survived by her sister Evelynne Carpentier, Rockville, MD; brother-in-law Patrick Carpentier, Rockville, MD, loving nieces and nephews: Annmarie Panno, Streator,IL; Loretta Donaldson, Phoenix, AZ ;Ed Leskanich, Ancona, IL; Arlene Promenschenkel, Streator, IL; Dorothy Chalkey, Lakewood, CO; Karen Skaggs, Park Falls, WI; Gerry Grube, Streator, IL, Linda Grube, Streator, IL; Carol Taylor, Alexandria, VA; Peg Wible, Columbus, OH; Ken Kohrt, Shakapaee, MN; Andrea Freeman, Truth or Consequences, NM; Barbara Halcott, Streator, IL; Randy Baumrucker, Streator, IL; Janice Wachowski, Streator, IL; Kimball Carpentier, Poolesville, MD; Pamela Kelley, Brookeville, MD; Christopher Carpentier, Rockville, MD; Beth Sutterman, Frederick, MD, and numerous great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers George Leskanich Jr., John Leskanich, Albert Leskanich, Andrew Leskanich, and sisters, Mary Grube, Margaret Nolan, Ann Kohrt, Dorothy Baumrucker, Betty Zimmerman, Florence Adams, and nephews George Leskanich Jr. Ronnie Kohrt, Jack Kohrt, Gary Leskanich, Richard Leskanich, and Clarence Leskanich.
Genevieve attended Defenbaugh and St. Stephen's Grade Schools and graduated from Streator High School in 1940.
She came to Washington, DC in 1947. She was employed by the Department of Interior of the Federal Government, Lockheed Aircraft Corporation, and the Archdiocese of Washington (White Father Missionaries of South Africa). At Lockheed she met Frances Gary Powers, the U-2 pilot who was shot down over Russia and captured. Upon his release and return to the U.S. she assisted in planning his resettlement. During the 2007 "sniper scare" in the D.C. area she was interviewed on national TV. She related her fears and those of others who were told to remain in their apartment building.
She was a loyal fan of the Chicago Cubs and Bears. She could recall facts and figures of the teams and players. She kept a scrapbook of her cousin Curtis Leskanich who was a relief pitcher for the Boston Red Sox in the 2004 World Series. Having accumulated a vast collection of books and records she was an avid reader and enjoyed listening to music. She was blessed with an amazing memory and loved to reminisce about the good old days. She never forgot nieces and nephews' birthdays and special occasions.
Family gatherings were fun for her where she would sing and dance. She cherished her family. A faithful member of St Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in D.C. where she attended mass daily. She was active in organizing bazaars and ushered for over 40 years. She was an avid walker, and never took public transportation. She enjoyed good health to the end.
You may leave a condolence for the family at www.solontelford.com
Solon-Telford Funeral Home, 301 S. Park St., Streator, Illinois 61364
815-672-2320
Born: September 12, 1922
Died: June 10, 2020
Genevieve Leskanich, age 97, passed away peacefully on June 10, 2020 at Manor Care, Chevy Chase, MD. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:30am Friday, June 19th at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, Streator, Illinois. Funeral Services will be private.
Burial will be in St. Stephens Cemetery, Streator. Pallbearers will be: Mark Leskanich, Ed Leskanich, Zak Leskanich, Luke Leskanich, Brett Baumrucker, Randy Baumrucker.
Born September 12, 1922 in Streator, she was the daughter of George and Mary (Sember) Leskanich Sr.. She is survived by her sister Evelynne Carpentier, Rockville, MD; brother-in-law Patrick Carpentier, Rockville, MD, loving nieces and nephews: Annmarie Panno, Streator,IL; Loretta Donaldson, Phoenix, AZ ;Ed Leskanich, Ancona, IL; Arlene Promenschenkel, Streator, IL; Dorothy Chalkey, Lakewood, CO; Karen Skaggs, Park Falls, WI; Gerry Grube, Streator, IL, Linda Grube, Streator, IL; Carol Taylor, Alexandria, VA; Peg Wible, Columbus, OH; Ken Kohrt, Shakapaee, MN; Andrea Freeman, Truth or Consequences, NM; Barbara Halcott, Streator, IL; Randy Baumrucker, Streator, IL; Janice Wachowski, Streator, IL; Kimball Carpentier, Poolesville, MD; Pamela Kelley, Brookeville, MD; Christopher Carpentier, Rockville, MD; Beth Sutterman, Frederick, MD, and numerous great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers George Leskanich Jr., John Leskanich, Albert Leskanich, Andrew Leskanich, and sisters, Mary Grube, Margaret Nolan, Ann Kohrt, Dorothy Baumrucker, Betty Zimmerman, Florence Adams, and nephews George Leskanich Jr. Ronnie Kohrt, Jack Kohrt, Gary Leskanich, Richard Leskanich, and Clarence Leskanich.
Genevieve attended Defenbaugh and St. Stephen's Grade Schools and graduated from Streator High School in 1940.
She came to Washington, DC in 1947. She was employed by the Department of Interior of the Federal Government, Lockheed Aircraft Corporation, and the Archdiocese of Washington (White Father Missionaries of South Africa). At Lockheed she met Frances Gary Powers, the U-2 pilot who was shot down over Russia and captured. Upon his release and return to the U.S. she assisted in planning his resettlement. During the 2007 "sniper scare" in the D.C. area she was interviewed on national TV. She related her fears and those of others who were told to remain in their apartment building.
She was a loyal fan of the Chicago Cubs and Bears. She could recall facts and figures of the teams and players. She kept a scrapbook of her cousin Curtis Leskanich who was a relief pitcher for the Boston Red Sox in the 2004 World Series. Having accumulated a vast collection of books and records she was an avid reader and enjoyed listening to music. She was blessed with an amazing memory and loved to reminisce about the good old days. She never forgot nieces and nephews' birthdays and special occasions.
Family gatherings were fun for her where she would sing and dance. She cherished her family. A faithful member of St Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in D.C. where she attended mass daily. She was active in organizing bazaars and ushered for over 40 years. She was an avid walker, and never took public transportation. She enjoyed good health to the end.
You may leave a condolence for the family at www.solontelford.com
Solon-Telford Funeral Home, 301 S. Park St., Streator, Illinois 61364
815-672-2320
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on Jun. 18, 2020.