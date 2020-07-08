George E. HardingBorn: September 25, 1937; in Streator, ILDied: July 2, 2020; in Streator, ILGeorge E. Harding, 82 of Streator passed away Thursday (July 2, 2020) at his home.Private family services will be held and burial will be in Riverview Cemetery. Winterrowd Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.George was born on September 25, 1937 in Streator to George F. and Mary (Potter) Harding. He married JoAnn Eccleston on October 26, 1955. She preceded him in death on May 19, 2018.Surviving are sons Craig and Brian Harding both of Streator, 10 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, JoAnn, daughter Lynn Rankin and a brother Frederick Harding.George attended Streator grade schools and Streator High School. He retired from Thatcher Glass, and he enjoyed playing golf, bowling and watching sports and playing them in his younger years.Memorials may be made in his name to St. Jude?s Childrens Hospital.The family would like to give a special "Thank You" to the OSF Hospice for the wonderful care to given to him.Winterrowd Funeral Home305 S. Park St.Streator, IL 61364815-672-2703