George Edward Williams
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George Edward Williams

Born: January 24, 1930; in Streator, IL

Died: April 30, 2020; in Peoria, IL

George Edward "Ed" Williams, 90, of Streator passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 at O.S.F. Richard Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.

Cremation rites will be accorded. There will be no services.

Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Wenona.

Born January 24, 1930 in Streator he was the son of Jesse and Sarah (Egan) Williams. He married Eleanor A. Huber on June 25, 1955.

He is survived by his wife Eleanor "Ellie" Williams of Streator; daughters, Lynne Wilhelm of Streator; Lisa (Jim) Bezely of Spring Valley; a son, Larry Williams of Streator; grandchildren, Ricki (Emily) Williams, Wendy (Matt) Schaub and Deana (Aaron Richardson) Wilhelm; great grandchildren, Sidney and Brezdan Schaub and Drew and Ozzy Richardson; step grandchildren, Katie (Adam) Meyer, Beau (Kelly) Bezely and Matt (Natasha) Bezely; a daughter in law, Donna Williams of Streator; and a sister, Dorothy (Ralph) Schiffgens of Ottawa.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Lee Williams; a grandson, Jeremy Williams; a brother, James Williams and sisters, Margaret Gorman and Lucille Phelan.

Ed was raised in Garfield and attended Garfield schools.

He served in the United States Air Force from 1950-1953.

He worked for Streator Drain Tile for over 30 years. He was also an over the road truck driver working for RME Brunton out of Pontiac. He also owned and operated Williams Trucking.

He was a member of the former St. Anthony Church and currently belonged to St. Michael the Archangel Church. He was also a member of the George A. Dzuryo Knights of Columbus Council # 790, the Streator Eagles Club and the Teamsters Union.

Memorials may be directed to the charity of the donor's choice.

You may leave a condolence for the family at www.solontelford.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on May 5, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved