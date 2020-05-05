George Edward Williams
Born: January 24, 1930; in Streator, IL
Died: April 30, 2020; in Peoria, IL
George Edward "Ed" Williams, 90, of Streator passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 at O.S.F. Richard Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
Cremation rites will be accorded. There will be no services.
Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Wenona.
Born January 24, 1930 in Streator he was the son of Jesse and Sarah (Egan) Williams. He married Eleanor A. Huber on June 25, 1955.
He is survived by his wife Eleanor "Ellie" Williams of Streator; daughters, Lynne Wilhelm of Streator; Lisa (Jim) Bezely of Spring Valley; a son, Larry Williams of Streator; grandchildren, Ricki (Emily) Williams, Wendy (Matt) Schaub and Deana (Aaron Richardson) Wilhelm; great grandchildren, Sidney and Brezdan Schaub and Drew and Ozzy Richardson; step grandchildren, Katie (Adam) Meyer, Beau (Kelly) Bezely and Matt (Natasha) Bezely; a daughter in law, Donna Williams of Streator; and a sister, Dorothy (Ralph) Schiffgens of Ottawa.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Lee Williams; a grandson, Jeremy Williams; a brother, James Williams and sisters, Margaret Gorman and Lucille Phelan.
Ed was raised in Garfield and attended Garfield schools.
He served in the United States Air Force from 1950-1953.
He worked for Streator Drain Tile for over 30 years. He was also an over the road truck driver working for RME Brunton out of Pontiac. He also owned and operated Williams Trucking.
He was a member of the former St. Anthony Church and currently belonged to St. Michael the Archangel Church. He was also a member of the George A. Dzuryo Knights of Columbus Council # 790, the Streator Eagles Club and the Teamsters Union.
Memorials may be directed to the charity of the donor's choice.
Published in My Web Times on May 5, 2020.