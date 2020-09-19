1/1
George S. Weems IV
George S. Weems IV

Born: July 12, 1940

Died: September 5, 2020

George S. Weems IV, 80, of Dunedin Florida, formally of Ottawa, Illinois passed unexpectedly away Saturday, September 5, 2020.

A memorial service will be held on September 16, 2020 at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic, Clearwater, Florida.

A graveside service will be held for Mr. Weems at St. Columba Cemetery in Ottawa at 1 p.m. on September 24, 2020. Arrangements are entrusted to Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa.

Mr. Weems was born July 12, 1940 in East Chicago, Illinois to Dorothy (Saunders) and George Weems III. He graduated from Pittsburg State University in Pittsburg, Kansas with a master's degree in chemistry. He married Nancy Weck on November 26, 1994 in Traverse City, Michigan.

He worked at Carus Chemical Company when he moved to Ottawa. Later he worked as a Business Manager for several automobile agencies in the area. He had a passion for the University of Alabama Crimson Tide football team after living in Tuscaloosa, Alabama early in his career. He loved to play golf with his friends and the members of the Palm Hill Bandits. But most of all, he really enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren. Everyone loved his kindness and sense of humor. George had a warm and sincere smile, and never met a stranger; only a new friend.

Survivors include his wife Nancy; his son George V (Leslie) of Geneva, Illinois; his daughter Heather (Stephen) Sponaugle of Cincinnati, Ohio; his stepchildren Stacey Van Syoc of Medford, Oregon; Christopher (Susan) Harvey and Brandon (Melissa) Harvey of Palm Harbor, Florida. He had 12 grandchildren including George Weems VI, Graci Weems, Stephenson Swan, Anderson Swan, Saunders Swan, Kylee Ellis, Megan Van Syoc, Makayla Van Syoc, Halley Harvey, Tyler Harvey, Cameron Harvey, Greyson Harvey and three great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Janet (Francis) Uteg, his father-in-law Robert Lacke, and numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Sara, and his mother-in-law Mary Lacke.

In lieu of flower memorials may be directed in memory of George S. Weems IV to St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 2281 FL-580, Clearwater, FL 33763, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105. Moss Feaster Funeral Home, Dunedin, FL.


Published in My Web Times on Sep. 19, 2020.
