George W. Robertson III
George W. Robertson, III

Born: June 26, 1955; in Elizabeth, NJ

Died: June 29, 2020; in Ottawa, IL

George W. Robertson, III, 65, of Ottawa passed away Monday, June 29, 2020 at his home.

Visitation will be 10 am to noon, Thursday, July 2 at Ottawa Funeral Home. Funeral services with military honors will follow at noon at the funeral home, with Deacon Ray Fisher officiating.

George was born June 26, 1955, in Elizabeth, NJ, to George W. Robertson and Sofie Harris. He married Sheila Martin on September 21, 1974 in Newport, RI. George enjoyed watching game shows on TV, especially Golden Girls, Wheel of Fortune, and Jeopardy. He always talked about numbers and how they would relate to things and people. If you told him your birthday, he would remember it forever.

George could make friends easily as he loves to chat and tell jokes that everyone finds funny (except Sheila because she's heard them tons of times). George's life was a good one; he was always very helpful to everyone and worrying about his family and friends, even during the last months. He always had a lot of faith in where he was going after he left this world, and knowing one day he will be together with his whole family again. He had a lot of love to give, and even though he's not here anymore there's still lots of love from him to go around.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Sheila; one son, George (Sue) Robertson, IV; three daughters, Diane Estrella, Denise (Mike) Hastings, and Crystal Robertson; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Lynn Gold. He was preceded in death by his parents, his grandparents, and one sister, Diane Rhodes.

Memorials may be directed to his family.

The online guest book may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.ottawafuneralhome.com

Ottawa Funeral Home & Crematory

1111 LaSalle St, Ottawa Illinois 61350

815-433-0300

www.ottawafuneralhome.com


Published in My Web Times on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ottawa Funeral Home
1111 La Salle Street
Ottawa, IL 61350-2020
(815) 433-0300
July 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Ottawa Funeral Home
