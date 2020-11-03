1/1
Gerald L. Chapman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald L. Chapman

Born: July 27, 1932; in Seneca, IL

Died: October 21, 2020; in Normal, IL

Gerald L. "Jerry" Chapman, 88, of Normal, Illinois passed away at 6:24 PM Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.

Jerry was born July 27, 1932 in Seneca, Illinois, the son of Nelson O. and Gladys M. (Jelm) Chapman. He married Charlotte J. Schafer on May 26, 1962 in Ottawa, Illinois. He served in the U.S. Army, and after leaving the service was employed with the IBM Corporation for 35 years. Jerry liked woodworking, bowling, and was an avid Chicago White Sox fan. During his retirement years, he enjoyed perfecting his cooking skills.

Jerry is survived by his wife, and son Paul S. Chapman of Chicago, Illinois.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and two sisters, Doris A. Kvinge and Marilyn J. Mogaard.

Family services will take place at a later date.

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on Nov. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved