Gerald M. Krebs
Born: September 16, 1939
Died: October 16, 2020
Gerald Krebs, 81, of Ottawa died on Friday morning, October 16, 2020, at Pleasant View Luther Home.
Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church with Pastor David Ufkes, officiating. Burial will be in Oakwood Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, October 22, at the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa and one hour prior to the service on Friday, at the church. Due to current State of Illinois guidelines, face coverings and social distancing will be required.
Gerald was born on September 16, 1939 in Ottawa to Gordon L. and Cora (Anderson) Krebs. He married DeAnn Nickerson on May 1, 1960 at the First United Methodist church in Seneca. She passed on October 29, 2009. Gerald owned and operated Jerry?s Barber Shop in Manhattan, IL from 1960 to 1977, and following that time went to work for Caterpillar. In 1985 Gerald and his wife moved to Missouri where they ran a fishing resort. In 1991 they moved to Ottawa where was employed as a Bailiff at the LaSalle County Courthouse until his retirement. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, AARP, Ottawa Moose Lodge 960, and the LaSalle County Cruisers.
He is survived by one daughter, Gwen Ann (Dwain) Lambert of Lake City, MN, one son Kevin (Kerry) Krebs, of Channahon, 4 grandchildren, Jimmy and Sean Krebs, Kirsten (Rob) Ruf and Stephen (Jen) Lambert, 4 great grandchildren, Morgan, Kacey, Parker, and Zoey, and one sister Joann Chalus, of Ottawa.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife, DeAnn.
Memorials may be made to Pleasant View Luther or Meals on Wheels.
Pallbearers will be Stephen Lambert, Jimmy and Sean Krebs, Kent and Barry Chalus and Rick Gage.
