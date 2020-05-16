Gerald Rodney Miskell
Gerald Rodney Miskell

Born: October 24, 1938, in Seneca, IL

Died: May 14, 2020; in Marseilles, IL

Gerald "Jerry" Rodney Miskell, 81, of Marseilles, passed away Thursday morning, May 14th, peacefully at home surrounded by family, following a long illness.

Services will be private at Seals-Campbell Funeral Home in Marseilles. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

He was born October 24, 1938, in Seneca, to Hulet and Hiddel (Seaborn) Miskell.

Jerry was a boilermaker with Local 60 Boilermakers for 61 years. He loved the Cubs, the Bears, his garden, picnics, and fishing. He enjoyed many fish fries with family and friends.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 62 years, Patricia (O'Connell); six children: Janet Smith (Brad Moreland), Jerry Miskell, Paul (Peggy) Miskell, Sandra Buffo (Buddy Hicks), Brian Miskell, and Jeffery (Kim) Miskell; twenty-one grandchildren: Heather, Toby, Mycle, M?Kenzee, Darrin, Christy, Brendin, Angie, April, Chad, Jason, CJ, Derek, Jonathon, Megan, Jennifer, Derek, Skyler, Adam, Devon, and Alli; several great-grandchildren; four brothers: Jim (Verna) Miskell, John (Pauline) Miskell, Bob Miskell, and Tom Miskell; three sisters: Rita (Fred) Loeffler, Mary Mason, and Pam Sibert.

He was preceded in death by his parents and three siblings: Donny, Patty, and Barb.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Please sign our online guestbook at www.sealscampbell.com.

Seals-Campbell Funeral Home

1009 E. Bluff St., Marseilles, IL 61341

815-795-5151 www.sealscampbell.com


Published in My Web Times on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
1 entry
May 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bill and Lil Kuiper
