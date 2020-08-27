1/1
Gertrude Pesci
Gertrude Pesci

Born: November 19, 1933

Died: August 26, 2020

Gertrude Pesci, 86, of Ottawa, IL, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at LaSalle County Nursing Home.

Ottawa Funeral Home has been entrusted with cremation rites. A burial will take place in Moravian Cemetery, Staten Island, New York, at a later date.

Gert was born November 19, 1933, in Staten Island, NY, to Daniel and Jennie (Reid) Murray. She married Victor Pesci on May 28, 1955 in New York.

Gert worked for the Illinois Department of Human Services before her retirement. She was a member of the board for Epworth church and Epworth Village. She also loved to volunteer at Lincoln School.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband and her sisters, Jean Decker and Lois Kollar.

The online guest book may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.ottawafuneralhome.com

Published in My Web Times on Aug. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
August 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Ottawa Funeral Home
