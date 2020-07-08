Gertrude Tuliglowski
Born: May 21, 1929; in Chicago, IL
Died: July 6, 2020; in Ottawa, IL
Gertrude "Joan" Tuliglowski, 91, of Ottawa, Illinois passed away peacefully in her sleep Monday, July 6, 2020 at Ottawa Pavilion.
She will be buried at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery next to her husband of 60 years, Edward Tuliglowski. Ottawa Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with cremation rites.
Joan was born May 21, 1929 in Chicago to Chester and Ann (Pawelko) Sierakowski. She married Edward Tuliglowski on November 8, 1959 in Chicago; he passed away August 3, 2019. Joan enjoyed crocheting, watching TV, and golf. She loved ceramics and collecting dolls. She volunteered for many years at nursing homes and hospitals, and she especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, James (Irene) Tuliglowski of Torrance, California; Raymond (Stephanie) Tuliglowski of Joliet, Lori (Ken) Bertrand of Seneca, and John Tuliglowski of Iowa; her grandchildren, Kyle and Evan Tuliglowski of Torrance, California; Breyton, Ryan, Nicholas and Sophia Tuliglowski of Joliet, Illinois; Melissa (Steve) Lauritson of Normal, Illinois; Christen (Ross) Shelton of Cape Coral, Florida; Jenie (Ben) LaDuke of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; and great-grandchildren, Cooper, Luke, Alexa Charlotte, Evelyn, Jack, Isabella and Claire. She is also survived by one brother, Ray Sierakowski. She was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband, Ed, and her son, George Lorenz. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
The online guest book may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.ottawafuneralhome.com
Ottawa Funeral Home & Crematory
1111 LaSalle St, Ottawa Illinois 61350
815-433-0300www.ottawafuneralhome.com