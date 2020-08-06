Gilbert E. CraneBorn: June 4, 1927; in Troy Grove, ILDied: August 4, 2020; in Mendota, ILGilbert "Gib" E. Crane, 93, of Mendota passed away August 4, 2020 at Heritage Health, Mendota.Graveside services will be Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at Restland Cemtery, Mendota with Rev. Mary Bohall officiating. Military rites will be conducted by Mendota VFW Post 4079. Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota is handling arrangements.Gilbert was born June 4, 1927 in Troy Grove to Nelson and Myrtle (Roe) Crane. He married. Marian Kleffmann September 24, 1961 at Trinity United Church of Christ, LaSalle.Gib worked at the Mendota Post Office for 48 years where he loved waiting on customers. He was active as Scoutmaster of Troupe 106 and Cubmaster. He dontated blood for many years. He served in the United States Army for two years during WWII. He was a lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church, Mendota. He enjoyed attending Mendota sporting events.He is survived by his wife Marian of Mendota; three children, daughter Carol Crane of Peru and sons Mark Crane and Alan Crane both of Mendota; sisters Jean Brueggemann of Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin and Arlene Schmidt of Mendota and many nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Harold Crane and Nelson Crane and sisters Roberta, Dorothy and Margaret.Memorials may be directed to the family.