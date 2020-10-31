Glenn Baxter
Born: May 1, 1947; Ottawa
Died: October 28, 2020; Ottawa
Glenn Baxter, 73, of Ottawa, passed away on Wednesday evening, October 28, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
Private services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa with the Rev. David Daniel, Pastor of Zion Lutheran Church, officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Memorial Park, where full military rites will be accorded by the American Legion Post 33 Honor guard. Private visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at the funeral home.
Glenn was born on May 1, 1947 in Ottawa to James and Ruth (Anderson) Baxter. He married Gloria Hudson on August 4, 1968 in San Antonio, TX. Glenn retired as the maintenance supervisor of LaSalle County, where he worked at the court house, the LaSalle County government complex, and the nursing home. He was a veteran of the US Army. Glenn was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, the VFW, and the American Legion.
He is survived by his wife, Gloria, two daughters, Cheri (Mike) Hanson, of Ottawa, and Chandra Baxter, of Marseilles, four grandchildren: Danielle, Jessica, Ashley, and Riley, three great-grandchildren, with the fourth due in December, five brothers, Jimmy (Katy) Baxter, of Ottawa, Dale (Sue) Baxter, of Ottawa, Donald (Debbie) Baxter, of Marseilles, Randy (Irene) Baxter, of Ottawa, and Robert (Kathy) Baxter, of Freeport, IL and three sisters, Sharon Anderson, of Ottawa, Janet (Reg) Gage, of Plainfield, and Donna (Carl) Herzog, of Ottawa.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Christina Sue "Tina" Baxter and her child.
Pallbearers wlll be Riley Hanson, Mike Hanson, Taylor Frandin, Bobby Anderson, Barry Baxter, and Bradley Baxter.
Memorials may be directed to the family for a charity to be determined.
