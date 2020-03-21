My Web Times Obituaries
Gloria Jean Small

Gloria Jean Small Obituary
Gloria Jean (Penoyer) Small

Born: November 4, 1943

Died: March 20, 2020

Gloria Jean (Penoyer) Small, 76, of Seneca, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020 at her home.

A walk through visitation with limited contact with the family will be held from 4-7 p.m on Monday, March 23, 2020 at Seals-Campbell Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be private with Reverend Kris Zierke of Our Savior's Lutheran Church officiating.

Burial will be private in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Seneca, IL.

She was born November 4, 1943, in Morris, to Robert and Mary (Miskell) Penoyer.

On September 9, 1961, she married Robert A. Small Sr. of Mazon who survives.

Gloria was employed by Commonwealth Edison until her retirement in 1997. She was a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Seneca. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

Gloria is survived by her husband, Robert; five children, Jill (Kirk) Bowling of FL, Robert A. Jr. (Eartha) and Richard A. (Stephanie) Small, both of Marseilles, Rhonda (Dave) Greer of Dallas, TX, and Randy A. Small of Merryville, IN; seven grandchildren, Jeff, Robert III, Jon, Rachael, Renee, Matt and Blain Small; six great-grandchildren; and one brother, Robert Penoyer Jr. of FL.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorials may be directed to Our Savior's Lutheran Church at 300 E. Union Street in Seneca, IL 61360. Please sign our online guest book at www.sealscampbell.com

