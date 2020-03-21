|
|
Gloria Jean (Penoyer) Small
Born: November 4, 1943
Died: March 20, 2020
Gloria Jean (Penoyer) Small, 76, of Seneca, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020 at her home.
A walk through visitation with limited contact with the family will be held from 4-7 p.m on Monday, March 23, 2020 at Seals-Campbell Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be private with Reverend Kris Zierke of Our Savior's Lutheran Church officiating.
Burial will be private in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Seneca, IL.
She was born November 4, 1943, in Morris, to Robert and Mary (Miskell) Penoyer.
On September 9, 1961, she married Robert A. Small Sr. of Mazon who survives.
Gloria was employed by Commonwealth Edison until her retirement in 1997. She was a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Seneca. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
Gloria is survived by her husband, Robert; five children, Jill (Kirk) Bowling of FL, Robert A. Jr. (Eartha) and Richard A. (Stephanie) Small, both of Marseilles, Rhonda (Dave) Greer of Dallas, TX, and Randy A. Small of Merryville, IN; seven grandchildren, Jeff, Robert III, Jon, Rachael, Renee, Matt and Blain Small; six great-grandchildren; and one brother, Robert Penoyer Jr. of FL.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorials may be directed to Our Savior's Lutheran Church at 300 E. Union Street in Seneca, IL 61360. Please sign our online guest book at www.sealscampbell.com
Seals-Campbell Funeral Home
1009 E. Bluff St., Marseilles, IL 61341
815-795-5151