Grace Bergmann
Born: September 26, 1915
Died: April 6, 2020
Grace Bergmann (nee Remle, Carberry) age 104, of Sister Bay, WI passed away peacefully early Monday morning, April 6, 2020.
Grace is survived by her two daughters, Susan (nee Carberry, husband, Richard) Farrell and Jean (nee Bergmann husband, Alan) Dorsz. Her grandchildren, Cathy (Jerry), Kevin (Beth), Christopher (Mary), Justin (Jennifer), Bridget (Dan), and RaeAnn. Her great-grandchildren, Catherine (Brian), Emily, Margaret (Kyle), Tessa (Richard), Ellen (Lydia), George, William, Greta, Miles, and Ian; and her great-great grandchildren, Lilly and Logan.
She is preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Samuel Carberry; second husband, Paul Bergmann; granddaughter, Amy; and great-grandson, John Patrick.
Grace was born in Hamilton, OH on September 26, 1915 to Catherine and Harry Remle. Grace was married to Samuel Carberry shortly after she graduated from high school, but both Grace and Sam contracted tuberculosis within a year of their daughter, Susan, being born. The three of them were then separated to live and recover. Unfortunately, Sam passed away before Grace could see him one more time. Once Grace recovered, she reunited with Susan, and also met her future husband. Paul Bergmann was enchanted with Grace, the fun-loving dancer. They soon wed, and after the ceremony, Paul, Grace, and Susie hopped a train for Chicago, IL where Paul began work at the Bergmann Orthotic Laboratory owned by his oldest brother, Dr. Carl Bergmann. Eight years into the marriage, the family of three became four, with the arrival of daughter, Jean. They moved from Chicago to Park Ridge, IL, and then Grace and Paul retired to Bayonet Point, FL. Eventually returning IL to settle in Peru, where Paul would pass in 2006 within four months. Grace continued to live in Peru, then moved to Ottawa IL, until arriving at her final home within the Good Samaritan Society, Sister Bay WI. This last move to be closer to her daughter, Susan and husband in Door County.
Grace was an extremely sassy, funny, and quick-witted woman. Her humor was what most family members and friends recall. During her lifetime she was an avid baker (best pie maker in the family) and passed this enthusiasm on to her many grand and great-grandchildren, who also excel and enjoy cooking. Grace enjoyed the textile arts of sewing, knitting, crocheting, and shared this love on to her two daughters and granddaughters. She indulged in many hobbies, including years of making Christmas decorations to sell at a holiday bazaar in Park Ridge, IL. There was also square dancing, bowling, bridge, and the game of golf, which was shared with their group of long-time friends. Golf, which was taken up in her sixties with this group of ladies (so they could join in with their husbands) is what led her and Paul to join the Elks Club in Des Plaines, IL. Grace was still playing at age ninety in Florida up to three times a week, but maybe not all 18 holes.
Grace touched the lives of all the people she met in all the locations she lived. People always told both daughters about her humor and sassy attitude. Her family of grandchildren and nieces and nephews speak of her as being their favorite Grandmother or Aunt. The friends she made were always sorry to see that she was moving on to another place. Her family is saddened that this delightful woman has moved on from us as well, to her eternal rest.
A celebration and remembrance for family will be scheduled at a later date.
Casperson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Sister Bay, WI is assisting the Bergmann family. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Grace may be shared with her family through her tribute page at www.caspersonfuneralhome.com.