Grace Lorainne Ward
Grace Lorainne Ward

Born: January 1, 1932; in Seneca, IL

Died: August 10, 2020; in Ottawa, IL

Grace Lorainne Ward, 88, of Ottawa, formerly of Seneca, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020 at her home.

Private family services will be held. Ottawa Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with cremation rites.

Grace was born January 1, 1932 in Seneca to Roy and Esther Christina (Anderson) Bennett. She married Wesley Ward February 18, 1950; he passed away February 20, 2019.

Grace loved to play bingo on Friday nights with her friend, Pat. She enjoyed visiting and shopping with her friend, Mona, in Arizona. Everyone who knew Grace, knew they could find her bellied up to the slots. She was always cheering on her great-grandchildren at every sporting event, and was always sitting in the front row. She will be missed by everyone who loved her.

She is survived by her daughter, Laurie (late Dave) Harmon; her granddaughter, Tara (Darrin) Schmitz; and two great-grandchildren, Ella and Dane. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wesley; two granddaughters in infancy; sisters, Sadie Fowler, Esther Redman, Alice Downey, Edna Thompson, Anna Decker, Bessie Bennett, and Genevieve Walters; and her brothers, George, LeRoy, and Henry Bennett.

Memorials may be directed to OSF Hospice.

The online guest book may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.ottawafuneralhome.com

Ottawa Funeral Home & Crematory

1111 LaSalle St, Ottawa Illinois 61350

815-433-0300

www.ottawafuneralhome.com


Published in My Web Times on Aug. 15, 2020.
August 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Ottawa Funeral Home
