Grace Lorainne Ward
Born: January 1, 1932; in Seneca, IL
Died: August 10, 2020; in Ottawa, IL
Grace Lorainne Ward, 88, of Ottawa, formerly of Seneca, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020 at her home.
Private family services will be held. Ottawa Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with cremation rites.
Grace was born January 1, 1932 in Seneca to Roy and Esther Christina (Anderson) Bennett. She married Wesley Ward February 18, 1950; he passed away February 20, 2019.
Grace loved to play bingo on Friday nights with her friend, Pat. She enjoyed visiting and shopping with her friend, Mona, in Arizona. Everyone who knew Grace, knew they could find her bellied up to the slots. She was always cheering on her great-grandchildren at every sporting event, and was always sitting in the front row. She will be missed by everyone who loved her.
She is survived by her daughter, Laurie (late Dave) Harmon; her granddaughter, Tara (Darrin) Schmitz; and two great-grandchildren, Ella and Dane. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wesley; two granddaughters in infancy; sisters, Sadie Fowler, Esther Redman, Alice Downey, Edna Thompson, Anna Decker, Bessie Bennett, and Genevieve Walters; and her brothers, George, LeRoy, and Henry Bennett.
Memorials may be directed to OSF Hospice.
