Grace May BarnesBorn: September 9, 1932; in Joliet, ILDied: July 8, 2020; in Peru, ILGrace May Barnes, 87 of LaSalle and formerly of Streator passed away Wednesday (July 8, 2020) at the Manor Care in Peru.Graveside services were held Friday at 1 pm at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Joliet with a private family viewing held prior at the Winterrowd Funeral Home, Streator.Grace was born on September 9, 1932 in Joliet to Roy and Bernice (Hendrickson) Herr. She married Joseph H. Barnes on May 5, 1967. He preceded her in death on January 29, 1999.Surviving are; Butch (Susan) Kubinski of Utah, Michael Kubinski of S. Carolina, Linda (Bill) Reviglio of LaSalle and Cindy (Dan) Curl of Wilmington, seven grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and a sister-in-law Judy (Ken Richard) Herr of Streator.She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Joe, 3 brothers and 2 sisters.Memorials may be made in her name to any Veterans Organization.Winterrowd Funeral Home305 S. Park St.Streator, IL 61364815-672-2703