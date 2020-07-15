1/2
Grace May Barnes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Grace's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Grace May Barnes

Born: September 9, 1932; in Joliet, IL

Died: July 8, 2020; in Peru, IL

Grace May Barnes, 87 of LaSalle and formerly of Streator passed away Wednesday (July 8, 2020) at the Manor Care in Peru.

Graveside services were held Friday at 1 pm at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Joliet with a private family viewing held prior at the Winterrowd Funeral Home, Streator.

Grace was born on September 9, 1932 in Joliet to Roy and Bernice (Hendrickson) Herr. She married Joseph H. Barnes on May 5, 1967. He preceded her in death on January 29, 1999.

Surviving are; Butch (Susan) Kubinski of Utah, Michael Kubinski of S. Carolina, Linda (Bill) Reviglio of LaSalle and Cindy (Dan) Curl of Wilmington, seven grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and a sister-in-law Judy (Ken Richard) Herr of Streator.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Joe, 3 brothers and 2 sisters.

Memorials may be made in her name to any Veterans Organization.

Winterrowd Funeral Home

305 S. Park St.

Streator, IL 61364

815-672-2703

www.winterrowdfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Winterrowd Funeral Home
305 S Park St
Streator, IL 61364
(815) 672-2703
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Winterrowd Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved