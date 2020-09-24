Gregory H. Summerson
Born: October 7, 1960; in Galesburg, IL
Died: September 19, 2020; in Sycamore, IL
Gregory H. "Skipper" Summerson, 59, of Newark, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Kindred Hospital in Sycamore.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 15598 Route 71, in Newark, IL. Seals-Campbell Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
He was born October 7, 1960, in Galesburg, to Howard and Sheila (Holt) Summerson.
For over 30 years he owned and operated Summerson Farm Tire Service. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his children, Jacob Summerson of Millington and Erin Summerson of Marseilles; 2 grandsons, Garrett Summerson and Rowan Wolfe; his mother, Sheila Summerson of Newark; two brothers, Bret (Trish) Summerson and Joe Summerson; and his nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father and one sister, Kelly Tuntland.
