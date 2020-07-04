Gregg was an incredibly special man. He cherished and cared for one of my best friends, his wife Julie, in the most tender and loving way. He always had time to give advice or work through any problem, personal or professional. I will always remember his smile and great sense of humor, even through his pain during the past few months. I learned something new or had something interesting to contemplate with every cup of coffee (or glass of wine) we shared. Gregg loved my children and never hesitated to share his wisdom with them, lend them a hand, or give them a hug. He was a faithful friend to my husband. Rest In Peace my sweet friend. Your sneaky smile and generous spirit will remain in my heart always. Touch the stars for me!

Sue Ellen Federovitch

Friend