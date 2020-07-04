Gregory John Donley
Born: August 26, 1948
Died: June 21, 2020
Gregory John Donley, 71, of Ashburn, Virginia passed from this life in the arms of his beloved wife on June 21, 2020 after battling ALS. Gregg was born in Wheeling, West Virginia to the late Howard Emory and Gabrielle McLeod Donley. Gregg is survived by his wife of 28 years, Julie (Weed) Donley, son Gregory Ryan (Julia) Donley, daughter Sara Elizabeth (Adam) Robinson and countless friends who loved and thought the world of him. Gregg and Julie had six grandchildren who loved him very much, Stephen Caeden and Gabriela Ryan Donley, Lily, Henry, Benjamin and Samuel Robinson. Gregg was as a great leader, a loyal and honest man who cared for and wanted to help everyone he met.
A "Celebration of Life" get together with friends and family will be announced in the future. Plans are in motion for some of his ashes to be launched into space, so he can dance amongst the stars for eternity.
