Gregory Pratt
Born: January 11, 1964; in Ottawa, IL
Died: November 7, 2020; in Rockford, IL
Gregory Pratt, 56, of Rockford, formerly of Ottawa, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Amberwood Care Center in Rockford.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday November 20, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church in Ottawa, with Rev. Robert Johnson, Pastor, officiating. Burial will follow at Ottawa Avenue Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. on Friday, at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa. Due to current State of Illinois guidelines capacity limitations will be in effect. Social distancing and face coverings will be required.
Gregory was born on January 11, 1964 in Ottawa to Tilmon and Rebecca (Mathis) Pratt. He was a graduate of Ottawa Township High School. Greg was a pipe fitter and a member of Calvary Baptist Church.
He is survived by a daughter, Shania Schmitz, a sister, Margaret (Lars) Pruitte, of Joliet, three brothers, Larry (Melissa) Pratt, of Ottawa, Roger Pratt, of Ottawa, and Jerry (Josie Rodriguez) Pratt, of Streator.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
You may sign the online guestbook and share remembrances at www.MuellerFH.com
. Mueller Funeral Home and Crematory 800 First Avenue, Ottawa, IL 61350 815-434-4433