1/1
Gregory Pratt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gregory's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gregory Pratt

Born: January 11, 1964; in Ottawa, IL

Died: November 7, 2020; in Rockford, IL

Gregory Pratt, 56, of Rockford, formerly of Ottawa, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Amberwood Care Center in Rockford.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday November 20, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church in Ottawa, with Rev. Robert Johnson, Pastor, officiating. Burial will follow at Ottawa Avenue Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. on Friday, at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa. Due to current State of Illinois guidelines capacity limitations will be in effect. Social distancing and face coverings will be required.

Gregory was born on January 11, 1964 in Ottawa to Tilmon and Rebecca (Mathis) Pratt. He was a graduate of Ottawa Township High School. Greg was a pipe fitter and a member of Calvary Baptist Church.

He is survived by a daughter, Shania Schmitz, a sister, Margaret (Lars) Pruitte, of Joliet, three brothers, Larry (Melissa) Pratt, of Ottawa, Roger Pratt, of Ottawa, and Jerry (Josie Rodriguez) Pratt, of Streator.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

You may sign the online guestbook and share remembrances at www.MuellerFH.com. Mueller Funeral Home and Crematory 800 First Avenue, Ottawa, IL 61350 815-434-4433



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mueller Funeral Home, Ottawa
800 First Avenue
Ottawa, IL 61350
(815) 434-4433
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mueller Funeral Home, Ottawa

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved