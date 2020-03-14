|
|
Harold C. Easton
Born: June 5, 1941
Died: March 11, 2020
Harold C. "Zeke" Easton, 78 of Dalzell died at 3:10 a.m. March 11, 2020 in St. Margaret's Hospital, Spring Valley.
Services will be 4 p.m. Sunday in the Shields Funeral Chapel, Oglesby. Rev. Mark Nowakowski will officiate. Cremation rites will be accorded after services. Full military honors will be conducted by the LaSalle-Oglesby Veteran's Memorial Group.
Visitation will be 1- 4 p.m. Sunday in the funeral chapel.
Zeke was born June 5, 1941 in LaSalle to Harold G. and Edith (Carbine) Easton. He married Margaret "Midge" Hallas August 26,1967 in Oglesby.
Zeke was a truck driver for Paul Johnson, Inc and later for Schmitt Trucking.
He served in the U.S. Navy.
He is survived by his wife Midge of Dalzell, 2 daughters; Missy (Jason) Turner of Lebanon, MO and Erica (Scott Kryger)Easton of Oakland, MS, 3 grandsons; Brandon(Laura) Turner, Justin (Ashleigh) Turner and Dylan (Oriana) Turner, 2 great-grandchildren; Grayson and Tamilyn and a brother James (Donna) Easton of Utica.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a son Wayne April 27, 1999 and a sister Cora Lynn Kowtko.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.shieldsfuneralchapel.com