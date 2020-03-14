My Web Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shields Funeral Chapel
213 E Walnut St
Oglesby, IL 61348
(815) 883-8321
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Easton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold C. Easton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold C. Easton Obituary
Harold C. Easton

Born: June 5, 1941

Died: March 11, 2020

Harold C. "Zeke" Easton, 78 of Dalzell died at 3:10 a.m. March 11, 2020 in St. Margaret's Hospital, Spring Valley.

Services will be 4 p.m. Sunday in the Shields Funeral Chapel, Oglesby. Rev. Mark Nowakowski will officiate. Cremation rites will be accorded after services. Full military honors will be conducted by the LaSalle-Oglesby Veteran's Memorial Group.

Visitation will be 1- 4 p.m. Sunday in the funeral chapel.

Zeke was born June 5, 1941 in LaSalle to Harold G. and Edith (Carbine) Easton. He married Margaret "Midge" Hallas August 26,1967 in Oglesby.

Zeke was a truck driver for Paul Johnson, Inc and later for Schmitt Trucking.

He served in the U.S. Navy.

He is survived by his wife Midge of Dalzell, 2 daughters; Missy (Jason) Turner of Lebanon, MO and Erica (Scott Kryger)Easton of Oakland, MS, 3 grandsons; Brandon(Laura) Turner, Justin (Ashleigh) Turner and Dylan (Oriana) Turner, 2 great-grandchildren; Grayson and Tamilyn and a brother James (Donna) Easton of Utica.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a son Wayne April 27, 1999 and a sister Cora Lynn Kowtko.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.shieldsfuneralchapel.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Shields Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -