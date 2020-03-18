My Web Times Obituaries
Services
Davison-Fulton-Woolsey
301 Broadway
Pekin, IL 61554
(309) 346-2115
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Davison-Fulton-Woolsey
301 Broadway
Pekin, IL 61554
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
11:30 AM
Springdale Cemetery
Peoria, IL
View Map

Harold E. Olson

Harold E. Olson Obituary
Harold E. Olson

Born: September 8, 1944

Died: March 16, 2020

Harold E. Olson, 75, of Pekin, passed away March 16, 2020 at Unity Point Pekin Hospital.

Harold was born September 8, 1944 in Chicago, the son of Evald and Florence (Hermanson) Olson. He grew up in East Peoria and graduated from East Peoria High School in 1962.

He graduated from Bradley University in 1966 with a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism.

He was the Sports Editor of the Streator Daily Times Press from January 1967 until November 1997.

He is survived by his cousins Karlena Zimmerman of Coconut Creek, FL, Suzanne (Debbie Wilson) Hermanson of Dunlap, Lori Sexton (Bob) of Pekin, Renee Alexander of Pekin, Carey (Brianne) Alexander of Delavan, and seven cousins in Sweden. He was preceded in death by his parents and cousins Eva Alexander and Florann Castello.

While in Streator he was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church. He was a member of the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in the Media Category, he was a member of the Streator Jaycees and a JCI Senator. He served as a member of the Board of Directors of Streator Youth Baseball and Streator Youth Football, as well as the Streator High School Athletic Hall of Fame Committee.

A visitation will be Friday, March 20, 2020 from 10 to 11 am at Davison-Fulton Woolsey Chapel in Pekin. A graveside service will follow at 11:30 am at Springdale Cemetery, Peoria.

Memorial contributions may be made to Illinois River Valley Special Recreation Association. Online condolences may be submitted to www.davisonfultonwoolsey.com
