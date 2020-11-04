1/
Harriet J. Berzenski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harriet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harriet J. Berzenski

Born: May 20, 1918; in Berwyn, IL

Died: November 1, 2020; in Bloomington, IL

Harriet J. Berzenski, 102, of Ransom passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 at O.S.F. St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 A.M. Friday at the St. Patrick's Church, Ransom.

Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until 10:30 A.M. Friday at St. Patrick's Church, Ransom.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

Born May 20, 1918 in Berwyn she was the daughter of John and Helen (Mayerowicz) Bednarski. She married Emil Berzenski in 1938. He preceded her in death in 1994.

She is survived by a son, Emil Berzenski of Cornell; a sister, Lucille Lay of Wheeling; 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a daughter, Carol Ann Nida; several brothers and sisters, preceded her in death.

You may leave a condolence for the family at www.solontelford.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Solon-Telford Funeral Home
301 South Park Street
Streator, IL 61364
815-672-2320
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Solon-Telford Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved