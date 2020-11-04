Harriet J. Berzenski
Born: May 20, 1918; in Berwyn, IL
Died: November 1, 2020; in Bloomington, IL
Harriet J. Berzenski, 102, of Ransom passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 at O.S.F. St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.
Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 A.M. Friday at the St. Patrick's Church, Ransom.
Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until 10:30 A.M. Friday at St. Patrick's Church, Ransom.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
Born May 20, 1918 in Berwyn she was the daughter of John and Helen (Mayerowicz) Bednarski. She married Emil Berzenski in 1938. He preceded her in death in 1994.
She is survived by a son, Emil Berzenski of Cornell; a sister, Lucille Lay of Wheeling; 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a daughter, Carol Ann Nida; several brothers and sisters, preceded her in death.
You may leave a condolence for the family at www.solontelford.com