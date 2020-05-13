HARRIET M. FANCHI
Born: August 25, 1942
Died: May 11, 2020
Harriet May Fanchi, 77, of Lake Holiday passed peaceably Monday, May 11, 2020 at her home.
Harriet was born August 25, 1942 in Cicero to Harry & Susan (Tolksdorf) Glowinski. She was joined in marriage to Joseph Anthony Fanchi on June 6, 1970 in Chicago. She had retired as a bookkeeper for the C&F Packing Co. in Chicago in 1993 and then became a beloved waitress at the Old Mill in Sheridan and was a true Packer Backer.
She is survived by her husband Joseph; five children; Suzanne (Tom) Hall of Hoffman Estates, Rebecca Fanchi of Elk Grove Village, Anthony Fanchi of Cleveland, GA, Deborah Van Dyke of Hoffman Estates, Joellyn (Robert) Santo Paulo of South Elgin; seven grandchildren, Steven Chalcraft, Stacie Howell, Nicholas Fanchi, Kenneth Hall, T.J. Van Dyke,Kelli Santo Paulo, Michael Santo Paulo; two great grandchildren, Aubrie Dawson, Abigail Howell; a sister, Irene Sowa of Franklin Park and her faithful dog Molly.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Patricia Franczyk and remembered pet Maggie.
Due to the current Covid restrictions, a private family service will be held Thursday, May 14th with Father Kevin Butler officiating at the Gabel-Dunn Funeral Home Ltd. in Sheridan. IL. Interment will follow at the Sheridan Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be her grandchildren.
Memorials may be directed to the Lung Cancer Foundation of America, 15 S. Franklin St, New Ulm, MN, 56073.
To leave a message or tribute please visit www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Born: August 25, 1942
Died: May 11, 2020
Harriet May Fanchi, 77, of Lake Holiday passed peaceably Monday, May 11, 2020 at her home.
Harriet was born August 25, 1942 in Cicero to Harry & Susan (Tolksdorf) Glowinski. She was joined in marriage to Joseph Anthony Fanchi on June 6, 1970 in Chicago. She had retired as a bookkeeper for the C&F Packing Co. in Chicago in 1993 and then became a beloved waitress at the Old Mill in Sheridan and was a true Packer Backer.
She is survived by her husband Joseph; five children; Suzanne (Tom) Hall of Hoffman Estates, Rebecca Fanchi of Elk Grove Village, Anthony Fanchi of Cleveland, GA, Deborah Van Dyke of Hoffman Estates, Joellyn (Robert) Santo Paulo of South Elgin; seven grandchildren, Steven Chalcraft, Stacie Howell, Nicholas Fanchi, Kenneth Hall, T.J. Van Dyke,Kelli Santo Paulo, Michael Santo Paulo; two great grandchildren, Aubrie Dawson, Abigail Howell; a sister, Irene Sowa of Franklin Park and her faithful dog Molly.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Patricia Franczyk and remembered pet Maggie.
Due to the current Covid restrictions, a private family service will be held Thursday, May 14th with Father Kevin Butler officiating at the Gabel-Dunn Funeral Home Ltd. in Sheridan. IL. Interment will follow at the Sheridan Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be her grandchildren.
Memorials may be directed to the Lung Cancer Foundation of America, 15 S. Franklin St, New Ulm, MN, 56073.
To leave a message or tribute please visit www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on May 13, 2020.