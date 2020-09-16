Harry E. HawkinsBorn: October 6, 1928; in Streator, ILDied: September 12, 2020; in Munger, ILHarry E. "Bud" Hawkins, 91, of Munger, a generous man with a kind heart, and an outgoing personality, died early Saturday morning, September 12, 2020 at his residence. He was born October 6, 1928 in Streator, Illinois, son of the late Harry Alfred and Susie Adeline (Boyles) Hawkins. Bud was a 1946 graduate of Streator High School and later went on to receive his Bachelor of Science Degree in Engineering from the University of Illinois in 1952. While at college he was a member of the Triangle Fraternity. He served his country with the U.S. Navy from June 10, 1946-April 12, 1948. He was stationed at Port Lyautey Naval Air Station in Morocco.Mr. Hawkins was a true entrepreneur. After being discharged from the Navy he returned home to the U.S. not only establish, but also own and operate, several electronics companies: Rockford Controls, Reed Devices, Spindex, and Applied Motors. He retired in 1982 after selling his companies.On January 9, 1988, Bud married Nancy (Zielinski) Palm in Reno, Nevada. She survives him.Bud had a true love and passion for flying airplanes. He received his pilot's license at the age of thirteen and went on to own and fly several different airplanes for both business and pleasure. At one time he built his own airplane. Although flying was his greatest pleasure, Bud still found time to play golf and do a little fishing.Surviving besides his wife Nancy are his five children from a previous marriage, Cynthia Heidorn of Glen Ellyn, IL; Linda Hawkins of Cumming, GA; Heidi (Jerry) Sery of Cumming, GA; David (Karen) Hawkins of Winnetka, IL; and Jeffrey (Sue) Hawkins of Cumming, GA; six step-children, Jan (Dave) Bender, Susan (Jim) Kolak, Jeff (Mary) Palm, Jill (Tom) Lynch, Judy (Brian) Wascher, and Cathy Fini. Also surviving are eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, twenty step-grandchildren, twenty-seven step-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Bud was predeceased by two brothers, Donald Hawkins and Merle ?Pete? Hawkins, one sister, Roma Handzo, and his first wife, Betty Lou Ott.In honoring Bud's wishes, cremation has taken place, and a Memorial Service to celebrate his life will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, September 18, 2020 from the Christ Lutheran Church in Reese. Reverend Mark Gerisch will officiate with internment to follow in the Denmark Township Cemetery in Reese. Military Graveside Honors will be presented by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard. Bud's family will receive friends at the church on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the services.Mr. Hawkins Memorial Service will be live streamed on Christ Lutheran Church Reese Michigan You Tube.Due to Covid 19, masks will be required for the visitation and Memorial Service.Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Christ Lutheran Church, Wings of Mercy East Division, P.O. Box 622 Bay City, Michigan 48707 or Heartland Hospice. Special thanks to the staff at Heartland Hospice for their wonderful care.Memorial Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors, 9940 Saginaw St. Reese, Michigan 48757.