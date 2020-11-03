Harry Hayes Defenbaugh
Born: January 8, 1951
Died: October 28, 2020
Harry Hayes Defenbaugh, 69 passed away peacefully Oct 28, 2020 at St Francis Hospital in Peoria. Born on Jan. 8, 1951, he was the only son of George and Vernal (Hayes) Defenbaugh of rural Streator. He lived his entire life in the Streator/Ancona area where he farmed until his hospitalization. Harry attended Woodland School and graduated in 1969.
He is survived by his sister Mary Poldek (the late Robert) and nephew and nieces Riley (Maureen) Poldek of San Clemente, CA, Kirk (Meghan) Poldek of Schaumburg,IL, and Keri (Derek) Christie of Streator, grand nieces and nephew Katie and Tommy Poldek and Erin and Clara Christie.
Pallbearers will be: Mark Leskanich, Ed Leskanich, Chris Cuchra, Joel Barickman, Brad Johnson and Mike Katcher.
Honorary Pallbearers will be: Keith Ruff, Barney Hulse, Dan "Doc" Watson, Jerry Ruff, Bill Berge, Ron Jenkins, Marion Johnson, Jim Barickman and Gene Wonders.
Harry was a member of the Streator Elks Lodge #591, where he bowled on the men's league for many years. He was also an Eagle member. Harry enjoyed the early "breakfast club" shift at the 4 Corners where the locals would meet and converse about the goings on in the area.
Harry loved farming, fishing, boating, bird watching and friends. He was an avid collector of cars, tractors, model trains and unusual things. He knew a lot about the area and its history. Harry loved to travel the world and meet new people. If you knew him well enough, you might have had some peaches or raspberries delivered by Harry. A homemade black raspberry pie, banana oatmeal cookies or rhubarb crunch would always bring a smile to his face. Harry was a thoughtful, caring person and will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Please direct memorials to Woodland FFA Alumni Scholarship Fund or charity of the donor's choice
.
Due to Covid 19, there will be a drive by "Celebration of Life" at the home farm on Sat Nov 7 from 12-2. In his honor, the family would love to see you drive by with your car, truck, semi, classic car, tractor or whatever. Graveside services will follow at the Defenbaugh Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the community who volunteered to help finish the harvest while Harry was ill.
Winterrowd Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Winterrowd Funeral Home
305 S. Park St.
Streator, IL 61364
815-672-2703www.winterrowdfh.com