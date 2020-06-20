Heather Marie SwiftBorn: June 3, 1974 in Streator, ILDied: June 12, 2020; in Streator, ILHeather Marie Swift, 46 of Streator passed away Friday (June 12, 2020) at her home.Following cremation a time of remembrance will be held Wednesday starting at 2PM at the home of her mother (Melinda).Heather was born on June 3, 1974 in Streator to Loren Swift and Melinda (Harding) Easton.Surviving is a son Zachary Magana of Streator, father Loren Swift of Streator, mother Melinda Easton of Streator, siblings; Dave (Annalee Jason) Easton of Streator, Scott Easton of Streator, Jeremy Swift of Streator, Erica (John) Flahaut of Paxton, Cornina Hardin of Streator and Carl Easton of Streator, her boyfriend Kenneth Blockhus of Streator.Heather attended Streator High School and enjoyed hiking, camping, fishing and gardening.Memorials may be made to her family.The Winterrowd Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.Winterrowd Funeral Home305 S. Park St.Streator, IL 61364815-672-2703