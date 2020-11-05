1/1
Heather Nichole Hauser
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Heather's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Heather Nichole Hauser

Born: May 22, 1986; in Baton Rouge, LA

Died: November 3, 2020; in Peoria, IL

Heather Nichole Hauser, 34, of Ottawa, passed away Tuesday November 3, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

Visitation with social distancing will be from 12-2 p.m. Saturday November 7, at Seals-Campbell Funeral Home. Funeral services with limits will follow immediately at 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home with Rev. Kevin Donoho of Crossbridge Community Church officiating. A Celebration of life will be held outside at 3 p.m. Saturday at her parent's residence, 2564 E U.S. Route 6, East of Marseilles.

She was born May 22, 1986, in Baton Rouge, LA to James and Gloria (Aaron) Evans. On March 13, 2009, she married Christopher John Hauser of Seneca who survives.

Heather was a happy, outgoing, kind hearted person who made friends very easily. She enjoyed singing, music, cooking and entertaining people. Her kids and her family were her everything. Heather attended Crossbridge Community Church.

She is survived by her husband, Chris; her children, Aiden James, Conner Ray, and Nolan Michael Hauser, all at home; her parents, James and Gloria Evans of Marseilles; siblings, Raysa (Cody) Hogan of Ottawa and Landon Michael Evans of Marseilles; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Natalie Grace Hauser in infancy; her grandparents, Bobby and Myrtis Aaron and William and Pauline Evans, and cousins, Joshua and Micah Evans.

In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial donation to the family.

Seals-Campbell Funeral Home

1009 E. Bluff St., Marseilles, IL 61341

815-795-5151 www.sealscampbell.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Seals-Campbell Funeral Home
1009 East Bluff Street
Marseilles, IL 61341
(815) 795-5151
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Seals-Campbell Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bill and Lil Kuiper
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved