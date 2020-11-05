Heather Nichole Hauser
Born: May 22, 1986; in Baton Rouge, LA
Died: November 3, 2020; in Peoria, IL
Heather Nichole Hauser, 34, of Ottawa, passed away Tuesday November 3, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Visitation with social distancing will be from 12-2 p.m. Saturday November 7, at Seals-Campbell Funeral Home. Funeral services with limits will follow immediately at 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home with Rev. Kevin Donoho of Crossbridge Community Church officiating. A Celebration of life will be held outside at 3 p.m. Saturday at her parent's residence, 2564 E U.S. Route 6, East of Marseilles.
She was born May 22, 1986, in Baton Rouge, LA to James and Gloria (Aaron) Evans. On March 13, 2009, she married Christopher John Hauser of Seneca who survives.
Heather was a happy, outgoing, kind hearted person who made friends very easily. She enjoyed singing, music, cooking and entertaining people. Her kids and her family were her everything. Heather attended Crossbridge Community Church.
She is survived by her husband, Chris; her children, Aiden James, Conner Ray, and Nolan Michael Hauser, all at home; her parents, James and Gloria Evans of Marseilles; siblings, Raysa (Cody) Hogan of Ottawa and Landon Michael Evans of Marseilles; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Natalie Grace Hauser in infancy; her grandparents, Bobby and Myrtis Aaron and William and Pauline Evans, and cousins, Joshua and Micah Evans.
In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial donation to the family.
Seals-Campbell Funeral Home
1009 E. Bluff St., Marseilles, IL 61341
815-795-5151 www.sealscampbell.com