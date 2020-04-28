My Web Times Obituaries
Helen Charlene Gaefcke

Helen Charlene Gaefcke Obituary
Helen Charlene Gaefcke

Born: March 21, 1927

Died: April 23, 2020

Helen Charlene (Samuels) Gaefcke, 93 of Streator passed away Thursday (April 23rd, 2020) surrounded by her loving family at OSF St. James Medical Center in Pontiac.

Cremation rites will be accorded. A memorial will be planned after her grandson returns from overseas deployment.

Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park at a later date.

Winterrowd Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

Helen was born on March 21, 1927 in Streator to Ira and Ethel (Bromley) Samuels.

She married William M. Gaefcke on August 24, 1946 at Christ Episcopal Church in Streator. He passed away September 19, 1985.

Surviving are children, daughter, Sandra (Charles ) Richoz of Sherman, IL, William R.(Judy) Gaefcke of Streator and Frederick W. "Fritz" ( Wendy Chesnut) Gaefcke of Lockport, 3 grandchildren, Charles W. Richoz of Hawkins, TX, William R. Gaefcke, Jr. of Ladd, IL and Aurthur B. Richoz of Edgewater, MD, 3 great-grandchildren and sister, Shirley Hunter of Streator.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, William, brother, Robert Dabler and sisters, Dorothy Kooi and Donna Schmitt.

She was a member of the Streator Eagles Auxiliary, Streator American Legion and Order of the Eastern Star.

Helen worked part time as an aide at Northlawn School before attending school to become a nurse's aide for St. Mary's Hospital where she worked for many years before retiring.

Memorials may be made to the family of Helen Gaefcke.

