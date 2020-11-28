1/1
Helen E. Shallhorn
Helen E. Shallhorn

Born: September 21, 1927

Died: November 26, 2020

Helen E. Shallhorn, 93, of Ottawa passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020 at her home.

Due to COVID restrictions, private family services will be held. She will be buried at Oakwood Memorial Park. Ottawa Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.

Helen was born September 21, 1927 in Spring Valley, to Peter and Lenora (Frey) Raineri. She married Charles Shallhorn on February 3, 1946; he passed away June 3, 1994. For many years, Helen worked as a bookkeeper at the LaSalle County Nursing Home until her retirement in 1993. It suited her compassionate nature. She greatly enjoyed her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She also loved to cook and entertain. Helen enjoyed Thanksgiving and would always create everyone's favorite dishes. She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Church.

She is survived by two sons, Daniel (Carol) Shallhorn and Fred Shallhorn, both of Ottawa; her daughter, Wendy (Rick) Navarro Smith of Ottawa; one brother, Walter (Pat) Raineri of Spring Valley; six grandchildren, Kaela (Michael) Bokus, Tara (Chawn) Huffaker, Terry Navarro, Nick Navarro, Jason (Lori) Shallhorn, and Melissa Shallhorn; seven great-grandchildren, Anna and Lily Bokus, Elizabeth and Emma Huffaker, Matthew and Bradley Koster, and Miranda Shallhorn.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Charles in 1994; her son, Larry in 1975; and most recently her precious great-grandson, Benjamin Bokus in 2019.

Pallbearers will be Terry Navarro, Nicholas Navarro, Michael Bokus, Chawn Huffaker, and Jason Shallhorn. Honorary pallbearers will be Don Raineri and Dan Raineri.

Memorials may be directed to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org/donate.

The online guest book may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.ottawafuneralhome.com

Published in My Web Times on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
November 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Ottawa Funeral Home
