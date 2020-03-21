|
|
Helen L. Davies
Helen L. Davies, mother of Valerie Vesely passed away peacefully Monday March 16 at her home in Chicago Ridge, Illinois.
She is survived by her children Valerie (William) and Michael (Rebecca). She is also survived by her grandchildren Scott (Diana), Chris, Adam, Allyssa, Michael and Sam and great grandchildren.
A private family viewing will be held Thursday March 19 from 2-3 PM. However, due to the present situation with the Corona virus, the memorial service will be held at a later date TBD at the Blake Lamb Funeral Home in Oak Lawn.