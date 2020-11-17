Helen Louise Gaston
Born: July 29, 1919; in Crystal City, MO
Died: November 12, 2020; in Kenosha, WI
Helen Louise (Gordon) Gaston, 101, of Ottawa, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha, WI.
A private service will be held on Thursday at the Shrine of Rest Mausoleum at Oakwood Memorial Park, with Rev. Carolyn Lukasick, Pastor of Epworth United Methodist Church, officiating. Burial will follow the service. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa.
Helen was born on July 29, 1919 in Crystal City, MO to Floyd and Flossie (Jones) Gordon. She married Donald R. Gaston on May 4, 1941 at the First Presbyterian Church in Ottawa, they were married for over 79 years before his passing, in June. Helen was a member of Epworth United Methodist Church in Ottawa. Helen played the organ, she also loved crafting, sewing and crocheting.
She is survived by a daughter Judith Lee (David) Schaefer, of Cape Coral, FL, two grandchildren, Daniel (Melissa) Beattie, of Audubon, IA and Kirstin (Joseph) Martinez, of Racine, WI, and eight great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Donald, on June 10, 2020, a sister Jennie Luella McGovern, and a son Ralph Gordon Gaston.
Memorials may be directed to Epworth United Methodist Church in Ottawa.
