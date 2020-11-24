1/1
Helen Marie (Graham) Repka
Helen Marie Repka

Born: June 28, 1940

Died: November 19, 2020

Helen Marie (Graham) Repka, 80, of Marseilles passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at her home.

Private family services will be held at St. Columba Church. Burial will be in St. Columba Cemetery.

Helen was born June 28, 1940 to William J. and Jennie B. (Rickelm) Graham. She was born and raised on her family farm, and lived there at the time of her passing. Helen was a 1958 graduate of Marquette High School. She married Raymond J. Repka on February 14, 1980; he passed away August 25, 1996. Helen was a tax preparer and started Repka Accounting and Tax Services with her husband in 1980, and worked until her retirement in 1996. Helen's family meant everything to her, especially her beloved grandchildren whom she spoiled rotten. Helen was the fabric of her family and will be forever loved and missed by those she leaves behind.

She is survived by three children, Mark (Marla) Miskell of Washington, IL, Dawn (Tom) Brewer of Tremont, IL, and Eric (Jessica) Miskell of Marseilles, IL; her sister and partner in crime, Rose Rieuf; one brother, Tom (Debbie) Graham; thirteen grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, two sons, William E. and Robert A. Miskell; and one sister, Norma Jean Dickens.

Memorials may be directed to Grand Ridge Fire Department.

The online guest book may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.ottawafuneralhome.com

Published in My Web Times on Nov. 24, 2020.
