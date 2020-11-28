1/1
Helen (Eltrevoog) Marten
Helen (Eltrevoog) Marten

Born: April 8, 1928; Ophir Township

Died: November 25, 2020; Ottawa

Helen Marten, 92, of rural Ottawa died on November 25, at OSF at Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, at Bethel Lutheran Brethren Church in Ottawa, with Pastor Randy Mortenson, officiating. Burial will be in Oakwood Memorial Park in Ottawa. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church. Because of S tate of Illinois guidelines, capacity, social distancing and face covering restrictions will be in place. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa.

Helen was born on April 8, 1928 in Ophir Twp., to J. Andrew and Kristine (Myre) Eltrevoog. She was a dental assistant, and later worked at Carson Pirie Scott and Company in Ottawa.

She is survived by two daughters, Glenda (William) Meyer, and Paula Wallace, both of rural Ottawa, 3 grandchildren, Melinda Meyer, Jillian Meyer, and Bryce (Samantha) Wallace, and 2 great-grandchildren, Thomas "Liam" Wallace and Avery Wallace, and two brothers, Truman Eltrevoog, of Dwight, and Orville (Delores) Eltrevoog, of Ottawa.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn, on Oct. 6, 2017, a sister in infancy, and 5 brothers: Ebert, Lawrence, Bjarne, Arthur and Howard, her son-in-law, Thomas Wallace, and two grandchildren in infancy, Gilda Anne Meyer and William Joseph Meyer.

Memorials may be directed to: Bethel Lutheran Brethren Church, or the Tell it Again Radio Program.

You may sign the online guestbook and share remembrances at www.MuellerFH.com. Mueller Funeral Home and Crematory 800 First Avenue, Ottawa, IL 61350 815-434-4433



Published in My Web Times on Nov. 28, 2020.
