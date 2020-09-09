Helen Williamson
Born: June 29, 1937; in Brazil, IN
Died: September 6, 2020; in Peru, IL,
Helen Williamson, 83, of Ottawa, IL, passed away Sunday September 6, 2020 at Manor Court in Peru, IL, where she received wonderful care for many years in the dementia unit.
Funeral Services will be at 11:00 am Friday September 11, 2020 at Ottawa Funeral Home, with officiating. Visitation will be 10:00 to 11:00 am on Friday before services at Ottawa Funeral Home. Burial will be in Oakwood Memorial Park.
Helen was born June 29, 1937, in Brazil, IN, to Clifford M. and Gertrude (Brown) Nussel. She married Kenneth Williamson on April 26, 1958 in Havana, IL., he preceded her in death on November 10, 2016. Helen was a wonderful mother and grandmother. After she graduated high school, Helen became a telephone operator. She was a homemaker when her children were young. Once her children were older, she transported special education children to Peoria for school. She loved being outdoors working in her garden, tending to her herbs or just swinging on the back porch. She was very involved with her church often involved with making crafts for a sale. Helen had a smile for everyone to go with her sunny disposition and contagious giggle. Helen enjoyed traveling all over the country with her family and frequently brought home an antique or other collectible. Helen was an avid and talented basket weaver and was a founder of the Land of Lincoln Basket Weaver Association. Helen was also passionate about herbs, making vinegars, candles and soaps. She could be found at the local farmer's markets with her creations. Helen had a love for dogs, wire hair fox terriers, to be exact. Helen was a member of Epworth Methodist Church in Ottawa where she attended services faithfully until the progression of her dementia.
She is survived by her sons Eric (Molly) Williamson, of Ottawa, Rodney Williamson of Streator, four grandchildren Cory Pagakis, Julia, Jack and Luke Williamson and her sister Reta Morrisette.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Betty Nussel and her beloved daughter Lisa Pagakis.
Pallbearers will be Cory Pagakis, Jack Williamson, Luke Williamson, Julia Browning and Winford DeClue.
Memorials may be directed to the Land of Lincoln Basket Weavers or the Illinois Valley Herb Guild.
