1/1
Howard R. Holcman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Howard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Howard R. Holcman

Born: January 2, 1928

Died: November 27, 2020

Howard R. Holcman 92, of Deer Park Township, having resided at the LaSalle Veteran's Home for 2 years, passed away on November 27, 2020, at St. Margaret's Hospital.

Born January 2, 1928, in Deer Park, son to Harry and Louise (Renkosik) Holcman. Howard joined the United States Army and served in the Korean War.

He married Wanda Duffell November 26, 1950, and they were married for 65 years before she passed in 2015.

A life-long farmer in Deer Park Township, Howard was also Deer Park Road Commissioner for 25+ years.

Howard also served on the Deer Park Township Board, Deer Park School Board and was on the Deer Park Cemetery Board. The Utica Fire Department also recognized Howard as an honorary fireman.

Howard was member of the Masonic Temple.

After 50 years as a member and his eventual retirement from Local 150 Operating Engineers, he was a participant in the Craft Circuit and well known for his "blue jean rugs".

Howard is survived by his children, Brad (Kathy)Holcman of rural Oglesby, Brenda (Rex) Johnsen of Lake Havasu City, AZ, and Beth Ann (Tony) Aussem of Lee's Summit, MO; his grandchildren Ryan (Linda Pfalzgraf) Holcman, Amie (Gil) Valenzuela, Chad (Ashley) Holcman, Cara (Brian Mole')Bruski, Christopher (Rebecca) Holcman, Katie Beth (Dale Hansen) Holcman, and Marcy (Jeff Hanson) Ruva, three great granddaughters and a great grandson on the way.

He was preceded in death by his wife Wanda on December 8, 2015, his parents and brother in infancy.

Due to Covid restrictions, a private service for immediate family will be held at Burgess Funeral Home, LaSalle. He will be laid to rest at Deer Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may bemade in Howard's name to the LaSalle Veteran's Home or Deer Park Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date.

On line condolences maybe expressed at www.burgessfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burgess Funeral Home
860 Bucklin St
La Salle, IL 61301
(815) 223-0587
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Burgess Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved