Howard R. Holcman
Born: January 2, 1928
Died: November 27, 2020
Howard R. Holcman 92, of Deer Park Township, having resided at the LaSalle Veteran's Home for 2 years, passed away on November 27, 2020, at St. Margaret's Hospital.
Born January 2, 1928, in Deer Park, son to Harry and Louise (Renkosik) Holcman. Howard joined the United States Army and served in the Korean War.
He married Wanda Duffell November 26, 1950, and they were married for 65 years before she passed in 2015.
A life-long farmer in Deer Park Township, Howard was also Deer Park Road Commissioner for 25+ years.
Howard also served on the Deer Park Township Board, Deer Park School Board and was on the Deer Park Cemetery Board. The Utica Fire Department also recognized Howard as an honorary fireman.
Howard was member of the Masonic Temple.
After 50 years as a member and his eventual retirement from Local 150 Operating Engineers, he was a participant in the Craft Circuit and well known for his "blue jean rugs".
Howard is survived by his children, Brad (Kathy)Holcman of rural Oglesby, Brenda (Rex) Johnsen of Lake Havasu City, AZ, and Beth Ann (Tony) Aussem of Lee's Summit, MO; his grandchildren Ryan (Linda Pfalzgraf) Holcman, Amie (Gil) Valenzuela, Chad (Ashley) Holcman, Cara (Brian Mole')Bruski, Christopher (Rebecca) Holcman, Katie Beth (Dale Hansen) Holcman, and Marcy (Jeff Hanson) Ruva, three great granddaughters and a great grandson on the way.
He was preceded in death by his wife Wanda on December 8, 2015, his parents and brother in infancy.
Due to Covid restrictions, a private service for immediate family will be held at Burgess Funeral Home, LaSalle. He will be laid to rest at Deer Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may bemade in Howard's name to the LaSalle Veteran's Home or Deer Park Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date.
