Isamae Lynn Rhodes
2018 - 2020
Isamae Lynn Rhodes

Born: May 30, 2018

Died: November 8, 2020

Isamae Lynn Rhodes, 2, of Ottawa, IL, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 am, Friday, November 13, at St. Columba Church, with Rev. Gary Castor officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 - 11:00 am, prior to the service, at the church. Due to CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing will be mandatory. Burial will be in Oakwood Memorial Park. Ottawa Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.

Isamae was born on May 30, 2018 in Ottawa to Daniel and Jackie (Mathias) Rhodes. Isamae was a smiling, happy little girl who was always giving hugs and kisses. She adored her little sissy, Frozen, and Minnie Mouse. Isamae and her family loved going for walks and playing at the park. She was always "helping" her mommy and daddy clean and do chores around the house. Our little angel will be forever loved and dearly missed.

She is survived by her parents; her little sissy, Isabella; her maternal grandparents, Steve (Cheryl) Mathias; her paternal grandparents, Rex Rhodes and Mary Helwig; her great-grandfathers, Ray Motta and Don (Connie) Craig; her uncle, Donald Rhodes; close family friend, Kenny Labelle; and many other great-aunts, great-uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her great-grandparents.

Memorials may be directed to her family.

The online guest book may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.ottawafuneralhome.com

Ottawa Funeral Home & Crematory

1111 LaSalle St, Ottawa Illinois 61350

815-433-0300


Published in My Web Times on Nov. 12, 2020.
November 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Ottawa Funeral Home
