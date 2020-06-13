J Bruce GoetschFuneral Services for J Bruce Goetsch, Age 85 of Decorah, Iowa, will be held, 11:00 a.m., Friday, June10, 2020 at the Decorah Lutheran Church. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.J Bruce Goetch was born October 5, 1935, in Decorah, Iowa, the son of Lorraine (Kochendorfer). and Jesse Goetsch.He graduated from Decorah High School, 1953. Following graduation, Sgt. J Bruce Goetsch, served in the US Army, at Fort Meyer, in Arlington, Virginia, serving 3 years at the Pentagon, 1956-1959, as a photographer. In honor of his military service, Quilts of Valor Foundation presented Bruce with a quilt on February 17, 2020 at Aase Haagen Home. After his Army service, he graduated from Luther College in Decorah, Iowa in 1962 with an Art Major and Speech Minor.Bruce met Cosette Cross at Luther, and they were married in Richfield, Minnesota, on June 29, 1963. They moved to Sheridan, Illinois in 1963 and lived there until they moved to Decorah, Iowa in 1996. They had 2 sons, Karl and Kyle while in Sheridan.Bruce worked at International Harvester, as a still photographer and videographer, located outside of Sheridan, Illinois, for 20 years, until the company closed. Bruce worked at Elgin Community College, producing and directing educational video programs for students studies in Illinois for 5 years and then worked at Argonne National Lab in Lamont (Chicago) Illinois, as a videographer for 10 years until he retired for the first time.Bruce has served his communities well. He served on the Sheridan Volunteer Fire Department for 33 years, 23 of those as fire chief and was also a Paramedic/EMT. Bruce was a Deputy, Coroner in LaSalle County, Illinois for 10 years. He belonged to the Community Club in SheridanA member of the Zoning Committee, Town Board at Sheridan, Illinois. He was President of Newark Lutheran Church, Newark, Illinois for 2 years. Bruce also sang in the church choir as a youth at Decorah Lutheran Church and also at Newark Lutheran Church.Bruce was also a licensed General Class amateur radio operator. He was first licensed in 1961 as K0RTF. He found enjoyment early on making contacts on 6-meter sideband, satellites using voice, and radioteletype RTTY. He's worked all 50 states and a large number of foreign countries.Upon returning to Decorah in 1996, Bruce had already joined the Frankville Fire Department and he served the Frankville Fire Department for 18 years, 1 year as Fire Chief. Bruce taught Firefighter I certification classes to several fire departments within Winneshiek County. He was selected to become Emergency Management Coordinator for Winneshiek County,served in that capacity for 15 years. As an EMT, Bruce also drove the ambulance for Winneshiek County Medical Center, transferring patients from Decorah to LaCrosse, Waterloo, and other destinations for 10 years. He served as President of the Winneshiek County EMS Association for 5 years.Bruce coordinated videoing worship services at the Decorah Lutheran Church for a number of years.Bruce was presented by Luther College with the Alumni Distinguished Service Award at homecoming in 2002.He belonged to the Sheridan Masonic Lodge, serving as Worshipful Master 1 year and he belonged tothe Sheridan Order of the Eastern Star, serving as Worthy Patron for 1 year. Bruce was a member of the Great Lights Lodge #181, A.F. & A.M., in Decorah. He belonged to the Bloomington, Illinois Consistory, and was a member of the El Kahir Shrine in Hiawatha, Iowa.Bruce is survived by his wife, Cosette, sons Karl (Susan) Goetsch and Kyle (Donna) Goetsch, grandchildren, Kayla, Kevin, Jesse, Kaitlyn, and Joshua. Sister-in-law, Tuyet Cross, nieces Daisy Cross (Nathan Lockwood), and Rosie Cross.He was preceded in death by his parents, Lorraine and Jesse Goetsch, grandparents Frank and Sophia Kochendorfer, and Sam and Hanna Goetsch, and a brother-in-law, John D. Cross,Jr.