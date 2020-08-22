1/
J. Howard Kellogg
J. Howard Kellogg, 97, of Ottawa, IL passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020.

Howard was born in 1923 in Harding IL to John and Nettie (Malaise) Kellogg. He graduated from Serena High School in 1943. He enlisted in the Army in 1943, serving in World War II. He was stationed in Cherbourg, France and Antwerp, Belgium until 1946. Employed by Caterpillar Tractor Co., in Joliet and Aurora for 30 years. He married LuEtta Clauson in February 1951 in Stavanger, IL.

He is survived by his daughters, Laurie Kellogg and Leslie Buell (David); his grandchildren, Ryan Brown, Erik Brown and Kristen (Guy Paul) Nuckles and great-granddaughter, Alyssa Brown.

He loved spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Lylla Peterson, brothers William and Kenneth Kellogg.

Burial will be private at a later date.


Published in My Web Times on Aug. 22, 2020.
