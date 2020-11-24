James A. Gleason
Born: May 2, 1931; in Chicago, IL
Died: November 22, 2020; in Ottawa, IL
James A. Gleason, 89, of Ottawa, passed away at his son's home In Ottawa, IL on November 22nd 2020, surrounded by his family.
A graveside service is being planned for the spring of 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa.
He was born on May 2nd, 1931 in Chicago IL to Robert and Margaret (Duwentester) Gleason. He married the love of his life, Angeline Sitko, in 1957 with their marriage lasting 59 years before her passing in 2016. Together they adopted 2 children. He proudly served in the US Army during the Korean war, after his honorable discharge, he joined the National Guard. After his military service, he served as the commander of the 131st Infantry Chipilly Legion before moving to Ottawa where he joined the Ottawa Legion Post 33.
He is survived by his children Vickie (Julie) of Benton Harbor MI and Joseph (Jennifer) of Ottawa IL, 8 grandchildren Kyle, Sean (Madison), Paige, Ryan, Kayla (Bryce), Bryan, Skylar and Austen and 1 great-granddaughter Lilianna. Also surviving are 2 sisters, and 2 brothers. As well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Angeline, his parents, 4 sisters and 2 brothers.
He enjoyed time with his family, especially his grandchildren; model railroading; the Chicago Cubs; and traveling. James was a faithful and devoted member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Ottawa.
The family is asking for any memorials to be sent to the Alzheimer's Research Foundation 225 N. Michigan Ave, FL 17, Chicago IL 60601.
You may sign the online guestbook and share remembrances at www.MuellerFH.com
. Mueller Funeral Home and Crematory 800 First Avenue, Ottawa, IL 61350 815-434-4433