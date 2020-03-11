|
|
James Arthur Brady
Born: September 12, 1945; in Ottawa, IL
Died: February 27, 2020; in North Aurora, IL
James Arthur Brady passed away peacefully on February 27, 2020 in North Aurora.
He was born in Ottawa, Illinois on September 12, 1945 to Ralph and Virginia Fae (Woodward) Brady.
Jim attended Ottawa Township High School and then enlisted in the Navy. He was stationed in San Diego, CA and served four years on the USS Enterprise with tours in Vietnam, Japan, Philippines, and Alaska. Jim enjoyed his time in the Navy, particularly when in San Diego.
Upon leaving the Navy in 1965 he was a mechanic for United Airlines in Chicago and then spent most of his working life as a Heavy Lift Operator for Caterpillar in Montgomery.
Jim was a member and Past Commander of the American Legion Post 33 in Ottawa and the Volunteer Fire Department.
He was an avid Green Bay Packer and Dale Earnhardt fan. He loved going to the Packers-Bears games in Soldier Field all decked out in his Green Bay clothing ready to take the â€œabuseâ€ from the Bear fans. His greatest thrills were when his Packers beat the Bears. He also attended many NASCAR races over the years and had a large collection of Dale Earnhardt Memorabilia exemplified by his license plate '3 IS TOPS'.
Jim is survived by his Brother Edward Brady of Sandwich, Sister Wendy (Francis) Clements of Carlsbad, CA, Niece Deborah (Mark) Ingold of Plainfield, Nephews Michael Brady of Ottawa, Randall Brady of Ottawa, Kary (Colleen) Clements of LaJolla, CA, and his first Wife Dona (Trigliotto) Brady Brauer.
He was preceded in death by his parents and Nephew Mitchell Brady.