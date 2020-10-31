1/1
James Curtis Ayers
James Curtis Ayers

Born: October 20, 1943

Died: October 25, 2020

James Curtis Ayers, 77 formerly of Streator passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Autumn Leaves of Southwest Oklahoma City, Oklahoma City, OK.

A Celebration of Cutis's Life will be held in the spring. Inurnment will be in Cornell Cemetery. Cremation rites have been accorded. Hagi Funeral Home, Streator is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Curtis's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, his memorial id #22135608.

Curtis was born October 20, 1943 in Rural Mt. Vernon, a son of Chester and Ferne (Jones) Ayers.

He is survived by two nephews, Joe (Christine) Iverson of Oklahoma City, OK and Niles (Nannette) Iverson of Streator; and several great nieces and nephews.

Also surviving are several extended family members in Southern Illinois.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Lois Iverson.

Curtis was of the Protestant faith. He served in the Army and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. Curtis retired from Owens after 38 years.

Published in My Web Times on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
