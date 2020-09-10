James Edward FinneyBorn: November 16, 1965; in Streator, ILDied: August 24, 2020; in Peoria, ILJames Edward Finney, 54 of Spring Valley and formerly of Streator passed away Monday (August 24, 2020) at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria.Following cremation a drive thru visitation will be held Sunday (Sept. 13th) from 1 - 2:30 PM at the Winterrowd Funeral Home. A private family service will held following and a Celebration of life will be held at a later date.Jim was born on November 16, 1965 in Streator to David E. and Bonnie (Rogers) Finney Sr. He married Cara Glover on August 8, 2008. She survives.Also surviving are sons, Matthew and James Finney Jr., daughter, Lexi Finney, 1 grandson, step children, Aaron, Austin, Alex Adams and families, his mother Bonnie Finney, sisters, Beth (Dave) Perry, Jody (Alexis) Kinkin and Amanda (Rob) Graham, brother, Dave (Kristie) Finney and several nieces and nephews.Jim graduated from Streator High School in 1983 and served 3 years in the US Army and 4 years in the US Navy. He was employed at Caterpillar in Pontiac.Winterrowd Funeral Home305 S. Park St.Streator, IL 61364815-672-2703