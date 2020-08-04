James G. Galas
Born: April 3, 1933; in Peru, IL
Died: August 2, 2020; in Peru, IL
James G. Galas, 87, of Peru, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020 at his home in Peru with his family at his side.
A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Mueller Funeral Home, Peru.
Mr. Galas was born April 3, 1933 in Peru to Casimir and Julia (Seabeck) Galas. He was a graduate of LaSalle-Peru High School and a lifetime resident of Peru.
Mr. Galas was a veteran of the U.S. Army. After serving two years in the Army, James proposed to Janice Benvenuti. They were married on June 1, 1957 at St. Mary's Church, Peru and had four children. He worked as a carpenter for 40 years. Together with his wife, they owned and operated the family's Luna Nova Restaurant in Peru. Along with their friends and patrons, they were major supporters of the Arthritis Foundation
and hosted benefit events, such as pig roasts and Independence Day bashes. He was a member of St. Joseph's Church, Peru. He loved spending time with family and friends, attending his grandchildren's sporting events and playing cribbage with his dear friend, Dolores Hardy.
Survivors include his four children, Cynthia (Rick) Halko of Salem, WI, Cheri (Jon) Faletto of Lakewood Ranch, FL, Christine (Jerry) Schweickert of Peru and James (Donna) Galas of Batavia; nine grandchildren, Ricky Halko, Angela (Brad) Shaw, Steven (Kelsey) Faletto, Rachel Faletto, Adam Schweickert, Lainie Schweickert, Antonia Galas, Nathan Galas and Jacob Galas and three great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Alivia and Claira Jan with one more on the way.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 53 years, Janice on June 27, 2010; his parents and his brother, Raymond Galas.
Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Margaret's Hospice, St. Bede Academy or Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago
