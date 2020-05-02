James G. Wilson Sr.
Born: July 13, 1937; in Galesburg, IL
Died: April 30, 2020; in Streator, IL
James G. Wilson Sr. 82 of Streator passed away Thursday (April 30, 2020) at his home.
Following cremation, a private family service will be held and burial will be in Oakwood Memorial Park Cemetery, Ottawa.
Winterrowd Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Jim was born on July 13, 1937 in Galesburg to Glenn and Irene (Moore) Wilson. He married Patricia L. (Olesen) Wilson on March 28, 1959. She preceded him in death on February 6, 2011.
Surviving are sons; James G. Wilson Jr. of Champaign, Jeffery (Marna) Wilson of Streator, grandchildren; Adam, Jeremy, Nathan, Nichole, Harli, Joshua, Jacob, Joey and Caleb, 5 great-grandchildren and one due in September, brother Jack (Carol) Wilson of Henderson, NV and a special friend Sandra Fritts of Streator.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents, wife, Pat, daughter-in-law Stephanie, brother John Wilson and sister Charlotte Halterman.
Jim retired from Transco in 1999.
The family would like to give a special Thank You to Lori and Jane and Compassus Hospice.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Published in My Web Times on May 2, 2020.