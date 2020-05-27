James Habben
James Habben, 66, of Ottawa passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Aperion Care in Marseilles.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Ottawa Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.
James Habben, 66, of Ottawa passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Aperion Care in Marseilles.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Ottawa Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on May 27, 2020.