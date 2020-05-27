James Habben
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Habben

James Habben, 66, of Ottawa passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Aperion Care in Marseilles.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Ottawa Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ottawa Funeral Home
1111 La Salle Street
Ottawa, IL 61350-2020
(815) 433-0300
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved