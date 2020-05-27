James
Hayson, Jr.
Born: July 21, 1930; in Ottawa, IL
Died: May 21, 2020; in LaSalle, IL
James Hayson, Jr., 89, of Ottawa, passed away on Thursday night, May 21, 2020 at the Illinois Veteran's Home in LaSalle.
Given current circumstances, private funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa, with Rev. Sherry Stevenson, of Crossbridge Community Church, officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Memorial Park, where full military rites will be accorded by the American Legion Post 33 Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, at the funeral home.
James was born on July 21, 1930 in Ottawa to James Howard and Dorothy (Holloway) Hayson, Sr. He was a maintenance engineer and worked for Libbey-Owens Ford. James was a veteran of the US Army, and served during the Korean War. He married Ruth on April 30, 1967. James was a member of Crossbridge Community Church and the American Legion Post 33. He enjoyed target shooting at the range and motorcycles. James always had a pet dog.
He is survived by a son Randel (Elizabeth) Hayson, of Grayslake, two grandchildren, Cormac James, and Norah Elise Hayson, and a brother, Charles (Carol) Hayson of LP.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Ruth, on April 10, 1990, and four siblings, Virginia Hite, Geraldine Kurth, Donna Hayson, and David Hayson.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
You may sign the online guestbook and share remembrances at www.MuellerFH.com. Mueller Funeral Home and Crematory 800 First Avenue, Ottawa, IL 61350 815-434-4433
Hayson, Jr.
Born: July 21, 1930; in Ottawa, IL
Died: May 21, 2020; in LaSalle, IL
James Hayson, Jr., 89, of Ottawa, passed away on Thursday night, May 21, 2020 at the Illinois Veteran's Home in LaSalle.
Given current circumstances, private funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa, with Rev. Sherry Stevenson, of Crossbridge Community Church, officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Memorial Park, where full military rites will be accorded by the American Legion Post 33 Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, at the funeral home.
James was born on July 21, 1930 in Ottawa to James Howard and Dorothy (Holloway) Hayson, Sr. He was a maintenance engineer and worked for Libbey-Owens Ford. James was a veteran of the US Army, and served during the Korean War. He married Ruth on April 30, 1967. James was a member of Crossbridge Community Church and the American Legion Post 33. He enjoyed target shooting at the range and motorcycles. James always had a pet dog.
He is survived by a son Randel (Elizabeth) Hayson, of Grayslake, two grandchildren, Cormac James, and Norah Elise Hayson, and a brother, Charles (Carol) Hayson of LP.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Ruth, on April 10, 1990, and four siblings, Virginia Hite, Geraldine Kurth, Donna Hayson, and David Hayson.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
You may sign the online guestbook and share remembrances at www.MuellerFH.com. Mueller Funeral Home and Crematory 800 First Avenue, Ottawa, IL 61350 815-434-4433
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on May 27, 2020.