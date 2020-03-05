My Web Times Obituaries
James I. Nodine Obituary
James I. Nodine

Born: January 18, 1964

Died: March 3, 2020

James I. Nodine, 56 of Streator passed away Tuesday morning (March 3, 2020) at his home in Streator.

Visitation will be held Saturday from 10 AM - 1 PM at the Winterrowd Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held Saturday at 1 PM at the funeral home with full military honors conducted by members of the Streator American Legion and Streator VFW.

Following cremation, burial will be in Riverview Cemetery at a later date.

Jim was born on January 18, 1964 in Streator to Robert and Margaret (Lawrence) Nodine.

He married Sue Missel on May 21, 1988. She survives.

He is survived by his wife, son, Nathan (Laura) Nodine of Streator, daughters, Kayla (Alex) Crocker of Washburn and Chelsea (Travis) Handzus of Lawrenceville, 2 grandchildren, Ellery Handzus and Kolton Crocker, his beloved dog Baylie, brothers, Bob Nodine of Arthur, Steve (Becky Carter) Nodine of Stanford and Thomas (Heather) Nodine of Champaign, father-in-law, Ron (Sarah) Missel of Streator and half-sisters, Amy Eggers, Kimberly Ryan, Carrie Nodine and Amanda Hood.

Jim is preceded in death by his father, Robert Nodine, mother, Margaret Council, half sister, Jennifer Schappaugh and half brother, Curtis Nodine.

He graduated from Ottawa High School in 1982. He served in the Army from 1984-1987 and was a member of the Streator AmVets.

Jim enjoyed hunting, riding motorcycles and working on projects. He was a Chicago Cubs and Bears fan.

Memorials may be made to or the .

