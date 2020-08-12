1/1
James L. DeLancy
James L. DeLancy

Born: April 22, 1935; in Marseilles, IL

Died: August 10, 2020; in Elk Grove Village, IL

James L. DeLancy, 85, of Schaumburg, IL, formerly of Marseilles, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020 at Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village.

Visitation will be Friday, August 14 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. followed by funeral services at noon at Seals-Campbell Funeral Home with Rev. Duane Kaufman officiating. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery in Marseilles.

He was born on April 22, 1935, in Marseilles, the youngest son of Cecil and Grace (Newman) DeLancy. On April 20, 1957, he married LaDora Suddarth of Marseilles who survives.

Jim retired from Northern Illinois Gas Company in 1989 after 39 years of service. He loved spending time with family and friends with lots of laughter along the way.He also loved anything "old" -- old tools, old furniture, and old cars.

Jim is survived by his wife, LaDora; his children, Beth Price-Sinclair of Sarasota, FL, Brad (Tracy) DeLancy of Flower Mound, TX, and Becky DeLancy of Schaumburg; four grandchildren, Mike, Tonya, Jessica, and Mitch; five great-grandchildren, Christian, Cameryn, Paxton, and twins, Cody and Aiden; and one great-great-grandchild, Malia.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Ray, Warren, and Clare "Pete" DeLancy; and sisters, Fern Perona and Betty Anderson.

Seals-Campbell Funeral Home

1009 E. Bluff St., Marseilles, IL 61341

815-795-5151 www.sealscampbell.com


Published in My Web Times on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Seals-Campbell Funeral Home
1009 East Bluff Street
Marseilles, IL 61341
(815) 795-5151
August 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bill and Lil Kuiper
