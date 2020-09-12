1/1
James Lee Holloway
James Lee Holloway

Born: October 7, 1939; in Bassfield, MS

Died: September 9, 2020; in Yorkville, IL

James Lee Holloway, age 80, of Sheridan, IL, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Hillside Nursing and Rehab in Yorkville, IL.

James was born October 7, 1939 in Bassfield, MS, the son of the late James L and Ruby Lee nee Thompson Holloway, Sr. James worked 20 years for American Airlines and ended his career as a truck driver for Land Air. He was a member of the 7th Day Adventist Church of Sheridan, IL. In his spare time, James loved to tinker in his pole barn and fish at the Sheridan Rod and Gun Club.

He is survived by his wife Lilli L. Holloway (whom he married on May 8, 1973), children Phyllis Holloway, Janice Holloway, David Holloway, Tracy Prise, sister Patricia Patton and brother J. E. Patton (Jean).

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Hattie Holloway, Pearl Holloway, Joe Holloway, Ruby Nell Holloway, Wallace Holloway and Johnnie Patton.

Cremation was performed. A memorial service will be held at a later date at 7th Day Adventist Church in Sheridan, IL.

Arrangements are entrusted to Gabel-Dunn Funeral Home, 333 W. Church Street, Sheridan, IL 60551.

For information: 815/496-2003 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com


Published in My Web Times on Sep. 12, 2020.
